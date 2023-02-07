15 taken to local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport

Haz Mat cleanup started just after noon Tuesday according to the Rockford Fire Department.
Haz Mat cleanup started just after noon Tuesday according to the Rockford Fire Department.(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department HAZMAT crews dispatched to a local business Tuesday for a hazardous materials investigation.

First responders arrived just before noon at Straight Shot Express, 6020 Cessna Dr. in Rockford.

As of 3:30 p.m., a HAZMAT truck is still on the scene even though firefighters have cleared.

15 people were taken to a local hospital to be checked out in connection with the incident. Authorities say no one was seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

