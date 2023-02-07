15 taken to local hospital after HAZMAT incident near Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department HAZMAT crews dispatched to a local business Tuesday for a hazardous materials investigation.

First responders arrived just before noon at Straight Shot Express, 6020 Cessna Dr. in Rockford.

Fire crews with Haz Mat at 11:45 responded to 6000 Cessna Drive for a hazardous material incident. Updates later pic.twitter.com/qWk8vnHQ5u — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 7, 2023

As of 3:30 p.m., a HAZMAT truck is still on the scene even though firefighters have cleared.

15 people were taken to a local hospital to be checked out in connection with the incident. Authorities say no one was seriously injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.