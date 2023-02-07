Police search for suspects after Freeport residence hit by gunfire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for any tips Tuesday after what is believed to be a targeted shooting in Freeport.

Officers dispatched just after 9 p.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue to investigate.

Police found bullet holes in the residence and say they believe the home was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

