One dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.

Limited details have been released, but the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms that there is at least one fatality connected to the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

