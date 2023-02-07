Man arrested for reckless homicide charge in 2022 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 64-year-old man is in custody for reckless homicide charges filed in December 2022.

Larry Webb was arrested Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with a three-vehicle crash on September 5, 2022. Police say the crash happened during a high-speed street race crash on W. Jefferson Street in Rockford.

18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria died just a month after the crash.

Webb is being held on a $20,000 bond. He’s due in court on April 6.

