Man arrested for reckless homicide charge in 2022 crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 64-year-old man is in custody for reckless homicide charges filed in December 2022.

Larry Webb was arrested Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with a three-vehicle crash on September 5, 2022. Police say the crash happened during a high-speed street race crash on W. Jefferson Street in Rockford.

18-year-old Oswaldo Leon-Victoria died just a month after the crash.

Webb is being held on a $20,000 bond. He’s due in court on April 6.

