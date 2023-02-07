Light rain possible Monday night, more significant system follows mid-week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - February’s off to a quiet start through the first six days, though there’s evidence suggesting that could change in short order.

A gusty southerly wind Monday night will keep temperatures on the milder side. In fact, it’s likely our high temperatures for Monday could still be ahead of us, and could come just before the midnight hour.

However, an approaching cold front may also bring with it a brief shot of light, scattered showers from late Monday evening into very early Tuesday morning.

Showers will begin to overspread the area by late Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers are a decent bet by the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be a thing of the past by 2:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be long gone by Tuesday morning’s commute, though clouds are still expected to be around for much of the morning. By midday, mixed sunshine will begin to emerge, and the afternoon’s to see a transition to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures, which are expected to top out around 42° early in the day, may slowly fall as winds lock in out of the west following the cold front’s passage.

Clouds will remain intact early in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed sunshine will emerge by noon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more sunshine is likely Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A quiet Wednesday is to follow, with sunshine early in the day to be followed by increasing clouds later on. Temperatures will rise into the middle 40s.

Clouds are to return to the area ahead of our next storm system Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds thicken Wednesday evening as our next, potentially stronger weather maker takes aim on the region. The read on that system is that we’re to be on the “warm” side of the storm, meaning the bulk of the precipitation is to fall as rain, and potentially heavy rain at times. As colder air is brought into the system Thursday, there appears to be a window during which precipitation will mix with or change over to snow. Accumulations, while not likely, aren’t to be ruled out. Precipitation then quickly comes to an end Thursday evening, and a break is to follow before another disturbance threatens additional snow on Friday.

Rain returns to the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain is to fall well into the day on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, rain will mix with or change over to snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another disturbance may bring the area more snow on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.