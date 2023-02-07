Donation drive to replace Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Kegel Harley-Davidson chili cook-off to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry is canceled, but the motorcycle dealership says people can still help out.

Instead of a chili cook-off, the dealership will be matching up to $1000 in monetary donations made to the pantry and is encouraging in-person food donations during its “No Soup For You” donation drive.

Kegel Harley-Davidson released a statement Tuesday saying that due to health department requirements, the chili cook-off scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 is canceled.

“We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all of the riding organizations, businesses, and individuals that registered to participate,” the company stated. “Your willingness to assist those less fortunate in our community is heart touching.”

