Belvidere approves development of first dispensary

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of murals will have their first ever dispensary after council members approve the development of Heartland leaf, a highland park based dispensary.

“It’s a good thing for our city. It’s obviously going to be a huge source of revenue that we desperately need,” said Alderman Marsha Freeman.

The $4 million development is part of a 43-acre retail deal that is already underway and includes multiple restaurants, a hotel, and fuel bays. Although some residents oppose the idea, State Representative Joe Sosnowski says it will boost the local economy.

“I think it’s definitely a tax-based opportunity for Belvidere. I think numbers I’ve heard will certainly generate some tax revenue for the city,” said Sosnowski.

According to the developer, this operation could produce dozens of jobs and generate millions in sales.

