41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man’s death just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. More details were released via social media from Rockford police around 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Unfortunately, the 41-year-old male involved in this morning’s crash has died from his injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 7, 2023

No word yet on the cause of the crash or any other injuries.

