41-year-old man dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

Authorities were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate.
Authorities were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man’s death just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. More details were released via social media from Rockford police around 1 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or any other injuries.

