29-year-old woman identified in Rock County inmate death

Inmate death
Inmate death(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old Rock County inmate is named after she was found unresponsive inside the jail Thursday.

Nicole Lemke, of Janesville, Wis., was found just after 1 a.m. Feb. 2. while correctional officers conducted security checks in the units.

An autopsy was performed Feb 3. by the Rock County Medical Examiner.

Lemke’s cause of death is pending additional testing.

