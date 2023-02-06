Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw outside Rockford food and liquor store

Photo of the food and liquor store
Photo of the food and liquor store
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old woman is still recovering after a shooting in the parking lot of N & N Food and Liquor on West State Street on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Members of law enforcement say they were told the woman was opening her car door when two males walked past. One fired toward her car. She ran back into the store where she was transported to a local hospital with an injury to her jaw.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
The fire started around 3:30 in the 1200 block of Crosby Street
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockford
Photo of Carlyle Brewing Company
Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody

Latest News

Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday morning, allegedly caused by two teens
Two Rockford teens charged with multiple weapon offenses after shots fired on Sunday morning
The community helps name the new coffee trailer
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
TWO SATURDAY INCIDENTS CAUSE POLICE TO ISSUE WARNING
Rockford Police on the lookout for suspects attacking motorists after multiple reports over the weekend
The community helps name the new coffee trailer
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name