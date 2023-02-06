Woman recovering after being shot in the jaw outside Rockford food and liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old woman is still recovering after a shooting in the parking lot of N & N Food and Liquor on West State Street on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Members of law enforcement say they were told the woman was opening her car door when two males walked past. One fired toward her car. She ran back into the store where she was transported to a local hospital with an injury to her jaw.

The investigation is still ongoing.

