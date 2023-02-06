Two Stateline locations offer “anti-Valentine’s Day” events for those who’ve fallen out of love

DEKALB, Ill. and BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Most Valentine’s Day traditions are reserved for those who have fallen in love, but there are a couple of opportunities for those who have recently fallen out of love to celebrate heart day; or I guess in the case of some, broken heart day.

The folks at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb have a very unique fundraising idea for those feeling crappy about Valentines Day. For a ten dollar donation, Tails will write the name of your ex or the jerk who ghosted you last month on a piece of paper which will carefully be placed into one of their finest litter boxes, for the cats to do their thing on it. The people at Tails consider it a showering of karma, and the cats don’t mind. in fact they consider it their civic doodie. Just go to https://www.tailshumanesociety.org to take part.

“We get a variety of four letter words, inserted and with some names,” says Tails Humane Society Event Manager Rosalie Trump. “Maybe some nicknames or anything. But you put whatever down you need to put down and we will confidentially slip that into a litter box and you can just feel satisfied knowing exactly what you just put into a litter box. "

Another way to salute the ex in a very special way is by heading north to Beloit. Truk’t Street Tacos Tequila and Whiskey returns it’s annual Anti-Valentine Week event. They even have a poem to mark the occasion: Roses are red, violets are blue, we’ll take liquor over dinner for two. Here’s what you can do anytime from February 13-19, you bring a photo of your ex for them to torch at the bar and you get a shot on the house. There is a limit of one shot per guest over the entire week. Go to trukttacos.com/events

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.