Two Rockford teens face weapon charges after shots fired

Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday morning, allegedly caused by two teens
Police responded to a shots fired call on Sunday morning, allegedly caused by two teens(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block on 9th street on the morning of February 5 after reports of shots fired. They found multiple shell casings lying in the street.

Just a few minutes later, officers found two 15-year-old teenagers along with locating two handguns. Both teens were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. They have been charged with Reckless Discharge and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

All charges are merely accusations. They are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

