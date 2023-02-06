Two Rockford teens face weapon charges after shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrived on the scene in the 1600 block on 9th street on the morning of February 5 after reports of shots fired. They found multiple shell casings lying in the street.

Just a few minutes later, officers found two 15-year-old teenagers along with locating two handguns. Both teens were taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center. They have been charged with Reckless Discharge and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

All charges are merely accusations. They are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.