Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family.

“My husband and I kind of had an idea that we wanted to name it and I thought, well let’s get the community involved,” said owner Diana Weiser.

Weiser decided to host an online competition to help personalize the new trailer and after many submissions, Weiser selected the name, Hazel.

“Miss Hazel is here in this picture. It is my husband’s grandmother with his father so many, many moons ago, but we thought it would be great you know to have a name after somebody in the family,” said Weiser

Weiser believes the family connection is a reminder that she’s on the right path and she says the coffee trailer is a great way to socialize and connect with others.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
The fire started around 3:30 in the 1200 block of Crosby Street
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockford
Photo of Carlyle Brewing Company
Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody

Latest News

The community helps name the new coffee trailer
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
DeKalb's Tails Humane Society offers opportunity to put your ex's name inside a litter box...
Two Stateline locations offer “anti-Valentine’s Day” events for those who’ve fallen out of love
DeKalb's Tails Humane Society offers opportunity to put your ex's name inside a litter box...
Two Stateline locations offer “anti-Valentine’s Day” events for those who’ve fallen out of love
The fire started around 3:30 in the 1200 block of Crosby Street
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockford