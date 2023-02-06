Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family.

“My husband and I kind of had an idea that we wanted to name it and I thought, well let’s get the community involved,” said owner Diana Weiser.

Weiser decided to host an online competition to help personalize the new trailer and after many submissions, Weiser selected the name, Hazel.

“Miss Hazel is here in this picture. It is my husband’s grandmother with his father so many, many moons ago, but we thought it would be great you know to have a name after somebody in the family,” said Weiser

Weiser believes the family connection is a reminder that she’s on the right path and she says the coffee trailer is a great way to socialize and connect with others.

