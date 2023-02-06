Dixon Police Department arrest man on charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child

24-year-old Tyree M. Childres
24-year-old Tyree M. Childres(Dixon Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - On February 5, 2023, Dixon Police Department looked into finding a missing juvenile. During the court of the investigation 24-year-old Tyree M. Childres of Georgia, was identified as a suspect.

The juvenile was located and officers took Childres into custody. He is in custody on a nationwide warrant out of Georgia for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Upon further investigation, he has been charged with the following:

-6 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child

-1 of Aggravated Kidnapping

-1 Count of Grooming.

Childres is currently in Lee County Jail. Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center assisted with the case. The charges are accusations and Childres is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

