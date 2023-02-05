Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting news for fans of local beer and pizza, Woodfire Rockford announces it’s taking over the tradition of Carlyle Brewing and merging the two businesses.

In a Facebook post made by Carlyle Brewing, owners say as they head into retirement after twenty-years in the beer business. They’re handing the reigns over to Woodfire’s owners to expand their restaurant. Woodfire also announced the merge on Facebook saying, they’re raising a pint to carry on both new and old traditions with the longtime staple beer company.

