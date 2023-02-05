Carlyle Brewing retires after 20 years, Woodfire Pizza set to take over

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting news for fans of local beer and pizza, Woodfire Rockford announces it’s taking over the tradition of Carlyle Brewing and merging the two businesses.

In a Facebook post made by Carlyle Brewing, owners say as they head into retirement after twenty-years in the beer business. They’re handing the reigns over to Woodfire’s owners to expand their restaurant. Woodfire also announced the merge on Facebook saying, they’re raising a pint to carry on both new and old traditions with the longtime staple beer company.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges include Drug Induced Homicide
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
File Graphic
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location

Latest News

Five fire departments around Stephenson County practice cutting grain bin sheets and rescuing...
Stephenson County firefighters receive hands on grain bin rescue training
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 02/04/2023
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 02/04/2023
Photo of two of the cats
67th annual Cat Fanciers Cat Show shows off their furry felines
Photo of a church statue
Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence