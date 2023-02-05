Three displaced after Rockford house fire

The fire started around 3:30 in the 1200 block of Crosby Street
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford.

Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke.

Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and were able to contain the fire within minutes.

No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured.

