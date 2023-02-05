Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockford

The fire started around 3:30 in the 1200 block of Crosby Street(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

