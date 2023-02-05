Local religious leaders call on residents to stop gun violence

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members in the Forest City came together for a call of action Saturday, each sharing concerns over the endless violence plaguing the lives of Rockford residents.

Religious leaders’ believer the gun and gang violence has gotten out of control in the Rockford community after a spree of fatal crimes since the beginning of this year. Pastors say in order to curb this violence, it’s crucial the community joins as one to discuss solutions. Specifically, intervention methods towards Rockford’s youth to bring forward Forest City Leaders.

“Should we wait for another gun slinging, should we wait for another piece of drug sold on the street, what next? or are we going to walk with our heads down and just vaguely see something on the side and say that’s not my business that’s not my child, I’m not going to say something,” Pastor Albert Smith, a pastor in Rockford.

