Girls’ bowling: Hononegah wins in final game to claim regional title

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday’s high school girls bowling regional in Freeport came with some surprises:

This year’s individual champion came from a school that wasn’t one of the four teams to advance to sectionals and a remarkable streak by one sectional qualifier comes to an end.

Team Results:

1. Hononegah

2. Harlem

3. Freeport

4. Guilford

Individual Results:

1. Ava Wight (Oregon) - Individual Champion

2. Allison Roberts (Harlem)

3. Madison Davenport (Hononegah)

4. Cassidy Davenport (Hononegah)

5. Fallon Perry (Jefferson)

Full results can be viewed here.

Qualified teams and individual bowlers will compete in the Carpentersville (Dundee-Crown) Sectional next Saturday with a chance to advance to the IHSA State Finals the following week at the Cherry Bowl.

