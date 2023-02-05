Boys’ wrestling: Team effort by Lena-Winslow propels the Panthers to Sectionals

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lena-Winslow Panthers out-wrestle some of the best boys’ wrestling teams in Class 1A to claim a regional title.

Out of the 14 weight classes a wrestler from Dakota or Lena-Winslow was featured in the championship match for all but three of them. The Indians and Panthers were the top two teams heading into the championship bouts but Henry Engel’s victory at 285 pounds clinched the regional crown for the Panthers.

“It’s a team effort. Every guy counts. Every point counts. Our coach did a great job of telling us that before the meet saying don’t take any match for granted. If you can get the big points, get the big points,” says Engel.

Team Results:

1. Lena-Winslow

2. Dakota

3. Oregon

Weight Class Championships (lbs):

106 - Josiah Perez (Polo) 30-3, Fr. over Augustus Swanson (Princeton) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

113 - Landon Blanton (Amboy) 38-8, Fr. over Ayden Rowley (Dixon (H.S.)) 19-9, Jr. (MD 11-2)

120 - Arrison Bauer (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 33-14, Fr. over Preston LaBay (Oregon) 19-22, So. (Dec 6-1)

126 TJ Silva (Dakota) 31-2, So. over Henry Hildreth (Stillman Valley) 19-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)

132 Phoenix Blakely (Dakota) 35-1, Sr. over Wyatt Doty (Polo) 35-3, Sr. (MD 16-2)

138 Jason Bowers (Dakota) 31-9, Jr. over Lane Halverson (Oregon) 34-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

145 Augie Christiansen (Princeton) 42-3, Sr. over Seth Stevens (Oregon) 27-7, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

152 Garrett Luke (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 46-2, Sr. over Jack Seacrist (Stillman Valley) 28-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

160 Jared Dvorak (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 42-5, Jr. over Garrett Vincent (Dakota) 25-10, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

170 Case Rockey (Dakota) 27-10, Sr. over Steven Kitzman (Dixon (H.S.)) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

182 Griffin Luke (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 44-1, Sr. over Kyle Jones (Byron) 35-6, Jr. (Fall 2:34)

195 Thomas Bowman (Dakota) 23-12, Sr. over Jace Phillips (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 25-12, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

220 Noah Wenzel (Dakota) 35-3, Jr. over Mike Haas (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 37-8, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

285 Henry Engel (Lena (L.-Winslow)) 41-5, Sr. over Cade Odell (Princeton) 27-8, So. (Dec 9-4)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges include Drug Induced Homicide
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
File Graphic
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location

Latest News

The Indians came back in the final game to beat the Lady Huskies.
Girls’ bowling: Hononegah wins in final game to claim regional title
Stateline Slam - February 4th recap PART ONE
Stateline Slam 2/3
Belvidere North advances to state for the ninth straight season.
Belvidere North looks to claim fourth state cheer title as new coaching takes over
NIU football falls to Vandy at home, Huskies celebrate 10th anniversary of Orange Bowl team
NIU football to open 2023 season against ACC opponent