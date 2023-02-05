67th annual Cat Fanciers Cat Show shows off their furry felines

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether you own or just simply love feline friends, the Rock Valley Cat Club invites Stateliners to join them for the 67th annual American Cat Fanciers show.

Saturday marks the beginning of the two-day long event in Loves Park, hosted at the Forest Hills Lodge on West Lane Road. The show started back in 1956 showcasing friendly and beautiful felines. Aside from getting to see beautiful cats of all kinds being ranked by judges, vendors offered toys for feline friends, including jewelry, beds, collectibles, trees and toys.

“We have a lot of British shorthairs, there’s a lot of maincoons, which people say look like a lot of the cats they’ve rescue, but not all of them, we have several breeds there are 39 exhibitors here and about ninety cats,” said Chris Buck the manager of the Fanciers Cat Show.

