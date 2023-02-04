Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WIFR News
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon.

Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.

She was transported to a local hospital and is reported to not have any injuries that are life-threatening.

We will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges include Drug Induced Homicide
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
A fire broke out at State Line Auto Parts on Kilburn Ave. in Rockford on Feb. 2, 2023.
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

Latest News

A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody
Five Below, is now open in The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, Illinois.
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
West Side Show Room's production of "Hir" features a character written for a transgender actor.
Local theater’s production features role for transgender character
Second First Church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past...
How local warming centers cope with the cold