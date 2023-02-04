Temperatures stay freezing with a warm-up is expected

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freezing temperatures kept the Stateline on the cooler side as we continue to sit in the single digits, but we could see a big warm up for the weekend.

In the last 24 hours we have seen a big drop in temperatures, including the wind chill not being -30 anymore. Even our high today at seven degrees, but it felt much colder with the wind chill below zero. Although, winds stayed calm which made it a bit easier to deal with the teeth chattering weather.

Temperatures drop below zero again tonight while skies stay clear. There is hope that this will be the last night for the next couple of weeks with low temps being below zero.

If you plan to leave your home make sure you put on a jacket, gloves, scarf and a hat to cover yourself from the bitter cold. Being outside right now for longer than 30 minutes without the proper protection can cause potential frostbite.

We can expect a big warm up for the weekend as Saturday will get up to a high of 37 degrees. Temperatures will only continue rising in heat as we make our way into the work week, even seeing some days in the mid-40s.

