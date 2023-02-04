Man charged with murder of Peggy Anderson in custody

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - William Jones, the 40-year-old man who is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson is now in custody, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police just before one a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers say Jones was arrested in Huntsville, Ala., and more details will be provided to the public in a news release later this morning.

Police say Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot around 3:20 p.m. on January 11 during an armed robbery at Pinnon’s Foods on North Court Street. Anderson was rushed to a nearby hospital for her injuries, but did not survive.

