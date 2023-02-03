Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide

Charges include Drug Induced Homicide
Charges include Drug Induced Homicide
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022.

The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and listed charges against 31-year-old Kyle Pavia. A warrant was secured for his arrest and he was taken into custody on February 1, 2023. He is lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. Pavia’s charges are as follows.

Kyle Pavia, 31, Machesney Park:

-Drug Induced Homicide

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Charges against Pavia are accusations. Pavia is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

