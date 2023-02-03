NIU football to open 2023 season against ACC opponent

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Boston College and Nebraska are among the non-conference opponents for Northern Illinois Huskies football in 2023.

NIU will start the season on the road against Boston College on Sept. 2. This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two schools and the Huskies are 3-0. Their most recent win over the Eagles was at Huskie Stadium in 2017 when they won 23-20.

The Huskies’ remaining non-conference opponents are at home against Southern Illinois on Sept. 9, on the road against Nebraska on Sept. 16 and at home against Tulsa on Sept. 23.

The dates of the MAC conference games haven’t been determined but NIU will play Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Western Michigan at home. They will face Central Michigan, Kent State, Toledo and Akron on the road.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.