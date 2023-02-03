How local warming centers cope with the cold

Second First Church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past week because of the extreme cold. It also made room for more people and ordered extra food.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures take a dive workers and volunteers at local warming centers prepare for a number of guests who need to escape the frigid winter air.

The City of Rockford and the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition partner to use Second First Church in Rockford as an overnight cafe. The church usually opens at eight at night but it changed that time to 6:30 this past week because of the extreme cold. It also made room for more people and ordered extra food.

The Rockford Rescue Mission is another warming center and says it’s served around 180 people during this cold snap, the highest numbers they’ve seen post-pandemic.

Other local warming centers open Monday through Friday include the Village of Machesney Park at 300 Roosevelt Rd. in Machesney Park and Pecatonica Village Hall at 405 Main St. in Pecatonica.

