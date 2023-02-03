FIRST ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories issued for the entire Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After thawing out for a couple days, we’ve headed back into the icebox across the Stateline, as another round of intensely cold air is to take up residence to close out the workweek.

A cold front’s passage Thursday afternoon has sent temperatures plummeting in the evening, and with clear skies expected overnight along with a gusty northwesterly wind, temperatures are ticketed for sub-zero territory, and wind chills could drop to -25° or even lower in a spot or two. That’s why it comes as no surprise at all that Wind Chill Advisories have been posted for the entire region, lasting until late morning to midday Friday.

Clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our rapid temperature and wind chill decline continues Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Many places will see temperatures at or below 0° by 2:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures could go as low as -10° or even colder early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our entire area through Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’ve yet to hear of any delays or cancellations for Friday, cold of this magnitude has, in the past, forced some delays and cancellations to occur. Should that be the case, be sure to have our 23 First Alert Weather App handy, as you’ll get all closings and delays in real time.

Sunshine is to be with us for the vast majority of Friday, though a few clouds will mix with the sun later in the day. Despite sunshine’s dominance, the northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures in the single digits for most of the day.

Sunshine will give way to at least partial cloud cover Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, clouds roll back in Friday evening, and with a wind shift to the south expected to follow, temperatures should begin to rise slowly overnight. It’s possible Friday’s forecast high of 10° happens at 11:59pm.

More clouds Friday night should mean temperatures shouldn't be as brutal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll start Saturday with sunshine, but clouds will fill back in quickly as the day progresses. Still, the well-established nature of the southerly winds in place will allow temperatures to warm significantly. When all’s said and done, high temperatures are to reach the middle 30s!

Sunshine will be with us early in the day on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather over the area quickly during the day on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to mark the beginning of what’s likely to be a very lengthy mild spell. All signs point to an extended run of 30s and 40s lasting throughout the upcoming workweek. The pattern does appear to be more active, though, with several chances for precipitation expected. The early read is that most precipitation would come as rain, though an occasional mix with snowfall at night cannot be ruled out.

