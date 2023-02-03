COVID-19 emergency funds set to end

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This could be the end of an era as COVID-19 emergency funding is set to expire. The Biden administration announced they plan to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations on May 11th.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Sandra Martell, says this doesn’t mean COVID-19 is over and it’s important for the public to make a plan.

“When you think about right now vaccines are free and very accessible throughout the community. It’s time to get vaccinated again because if that cost was a deterrent to you it could be a further deterrent coming up in the future,” said Martell.

Under these declarations, the government increased healthcare coverage, provided free COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and offered extra food assistance.

At the moment, vaccines and COVID-19 testing remain free.

