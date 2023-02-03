3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A fire broke out at State Line Auto Parts on Kilburn Ave. in Rockford on Feb. 2, 2023.
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
From Left to Right: Lewis, Jackson and Pearson
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
Jail prison generic
Inmate dies in Rock County Jail

Latest News

In this image released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office, detectives investigate a shooting in...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Family of Minneapolis man killed in no-knock raid sues city
U.S. Agriculture officials have proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including...
New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time
Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and died at the age of 25.
‘We are heartbroken’: Memphis Zoo announces death of giant panda Le Le