Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
On the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Collins and Stone Funeral home release statement regarding theft of a vehicle and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

The Stateline Area Transportation Study is running a study to possibly change Route 75 in South...
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Groundhog Day in Woodstock
Woodstock celebrates 30 years since premiere of ‘Groundhog Day’