Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer.

Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting.

Below are the names of the men and their charges:

-Jamie Pearson, 31-years-old, First Degree Murder

-Christopher Jackson, 30-years-old, First Degree Murder

-Davon Lewis, 31-years-old, First Degree Murder

-Shyron Henderson, 26 years-old, First Degree Murder.

Rockford police say their gang unit worked with Rockford Park District Police to identify the suspects involved in the incident. Pearson and Jackson were arrested in Rockford and taken to jail. Lewis was already in custody on unrelated charges and Henderson was brought in with help from police from Janesville.

The charges are merely accusations. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.