Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin.

According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.

Wednesday’s meeting was about gauging interest with community members as attendees split into breakout groups to form pros and cons. The groups also formed questions about the potential joint venture.

Orangeville will continue discussions on Friday with student-athletes and any additional action will take place on February 13 at Orangeville’s next school board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.