Orangeville holds community meeting on potential football co-op with Aquin

The two could see a merger of their high school football teams and junior high athletics programs
By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Orangeville residents shared their thoughts Wednesday night as OHS hosted a community meeting about a potential co-op between the Broncos and Aquin.

According to the presentation’s summary of events, Aquin AD Todd Kramer reached out to Orangeville AD Brooks Scherer about potentially putting a co-op together. From that initial contact on November 23, both schools have had multiple meetings with administration, school boards, and coaching staff.

Wednesday’s meeting was about gauging interest with community members as attendees split into breakout groups to form pros and cons. The groups also formed questions about the potential joint venture.

Orangeville will continue discussions on Friday with student-athletes and any additional action will take place on February 13 at Orangeville’s next school board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
FILE: Governor JB Pritzker and former Illinois department of public health director Dr. Ngozi...
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
On the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

Latest News

Lutheran, Winnebago, Stillman Valley and Rockford Christian wrap up BNC play
Lutheran, Winnebago, Stillman Valley and Rockford Christian wrap up BNC play
Orangeville, Lena-Winslow meet for rubber match in crucial NUIC North game
Orangeville, Lena-Winslow meet for rubber match in crucial NUIC North game
Sky Carp announce coaching staff ahead of 2023 season
Lutheran, Boylan look for resume boosting wins in non-conference matchup
Lutheran, Boylan look for resume boosting wins in non-conference matchup