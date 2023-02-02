Inmate dies in Rock County Jail

Jail prison generic
Jail prison generic(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 1:15 in the morning on February 2nd, 2023, Correctional Officers in Rock County Jail were performing routine security checks in the housing units within the building. An officer noticed a female laying unresponsive, on the floor of her cell.

Additional officers, medical staff and a jail supervisor rushed to the unit. Life saving measures were started and Janesville Fire Department officials took over upon arriving at the jail. All life saving measures were unsuccessful and the inmate died.

Medical examiner staff are working with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the investigation into the death. It will be reviewed by staff from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Walgreens theft
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
On the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Collins and Stone Funeral home release statement regarding theft of a vehicle and abuse of a corpse

Latest News

Groundhog Day
Furry the First Alert groundhog makes his forecast
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old William Jones in connection with a deadly shooting at...
Family of Peggy Anderson hopes $10k reward brings answers into whereabouts of her alleged killer
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of William Jones
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of William Jones
A cold front will pass through the area Thursday afternoon, bringing another batch of arctic...
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/1/2023