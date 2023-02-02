Inmate dies in Rock County Jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 1:15 in the morning on February 2nd, 2023, Correctional Officers in Rock County Jail were performing routine security checks in the housing units within the building. An officer noticed a female laying unresponsive, on the floor of her cell.

Additional officers, medical staff and a jail supervisor rushed to the unit. Life saving measures were started and Janesville Fire Department officials took over upon arriving at the jail. All life saving measures were unsuccessful and the inmate died.

Medical examiner staff are working with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the investigation into the death. It will be reviewed by staff from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

