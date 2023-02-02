Family of Peggy Anderson hopes $10k reward brings answers into whereabouts of her alleged killer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks three weeks since the day 63-year-old Peggy Anderson’s brother-in-law, Keith Harmon, and his family’s life, turned upside down.

“Peggy’s gone, and doesn’t get to enjoy what she normally enjoyed. Picking up her grand-kids, and being a great mom,” said Harmon. “My wife did her hair, so that her kids wouldn’t be as traumatized as they were when they saw her freshly murdered.”

Traumatized, and broken are feelings that barely scratch the surface, for Harmon along with loved ones of Peggy Anderson, 21 days after she was senselessly shot, and left for dead outside Pinnon’s in Rockford.

“There are no words for that, you can’t wrap your mind around it,” said Harmon. No words, and no answers. Anderson’s family has been left in the dark while her alleged killer, 40-year-old William Jones, remains at large.

“She was like a saint. To have her life just ripped, while he gets to walk the streets,” said Harmon. “It’s time for him to come to justice.”

Local business owners round up a reward of $10,000, hoping it will help justice, be served. Frank Wehrstein with Dickerson Niemann, Kip from Crimson Ridge, and Jim Baker from Aerospace are among the three pitching in to offer the money to anyone with information that leads police to put Jones behind bars.

“We all need to stick together when something like this happens, to show support for each other,” said Wehrstein. “Small businesses need to speak up, and help.”

While nothing can fill the hole Anderson left in the community, Wehrstein and Harmon say if one person with a lead speaks up, it may be the one piece to bring some closure.

“We don’t get to have her anymore, he should not be free,” said Harmon.

To report your information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

