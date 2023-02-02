Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

A fire broke out at State Line Auto Parts on Kilburn Ave. in Rockford on Feb. 2, 2023.
A fire broke out at State Line Auto Parts on Kilburn Ave. in Rockford on Feb. 2, 2023.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire.

Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.

Fire crews at the scene say no one was hurt and damages are estimated at $50,000-$100,000.

23 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

