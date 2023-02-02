Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire.

Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.

Fire crews at the scene say no one was hurt and damages are estimated at $50,000-$100,000.

