Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire.
Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
Fire crews at the scene say no one was hurt and damages are estimated at $50,000-$100,000.
23 News will continue to update you as we learn more.
