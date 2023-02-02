Clean up begins at local historical landmark

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nelson Knitting was the first company of its kind in Rockford. The company has operated for more than 100 years and now the historical building is getting a much-needed detox.

“The building sort of symbolize the peak industrial era of Rockford. The Rockford socks, there were six major industrial companies in Rockford and they became well known,” said Marketing Director at Midway Village Museum Luke Fredrickson.

The company created the tube sock and produced truckloads of foot coverings worn in both world wars, a super bowl, and the Olympics. Colin Hendrickson, a coordinator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says the cleanup process will take a few weeks.

“This cleanup process we’re estimating anywhere between three to six weeks. Trying to get a gage on how much debris is in there because it’s a big mess in there,” said Hendrickson.

The agency will clear the building of hazardous materials, asbestos, and other debris. There are no official plans for the building once it’s clear, but city leaders could pursue demolition or try to redevelop it.

