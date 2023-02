ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs that will approach 30 degrees. Temperatures tumble tonight with lows down to -10. Wind Chill Advisories late tonight through tomorrow morning as the winds could make it feel as cold as -25. 6 the daytime high tomorrow then down to -1. 30′s are back for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

