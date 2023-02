ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 20′s. 11 tonight with a few clouds around. Middle 20′s tomorrow with more sunshine. It turns colder for Friday with single digit highs. 30′s for the weekend as it becomes breezy. Get this, rain is in the forecast for Monday.

