Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing from the Walgreens where she worked, 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store. By the time she was caught she’d already stolen around $25,000, according to Cherry Valley Police.

A witness informed law enforcement that Glass was in charge for depositing money in the bank for the company. She had been taking various amounts of money from the deposits over the last year.

Glass provided a written confession to police and was subsequently arrested according to officers. She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail without bond. Her arraignment will be on Wednesday.

