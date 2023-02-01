Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

On the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road
On the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road.

According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries.

The crash was caused by a patch of ice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

