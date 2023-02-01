Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road.
According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries.
The crash was caused by a patch of ice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.