Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road.

According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries.

The crash was caused by a patch of ice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

