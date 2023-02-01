Temperatures recover a bit as February begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Much has been made of just how mild our January has been, but it sure went out on a positively frigid note!

Low temperatures Monday reached the teens below zero just about everywhere in the Stateline, with Rockford registering a low of -11°, making Tuesday the coldest morning since January 18, 2022.

This morning was the coldest since January 18, 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As bad as that may have been, it still pales in comparison to the -31° low temperature observed exactly four years ago on today’s date. That, to this day, remains Rockford’s coldest temperature of all time.

Today's the four year anniversary of our coldest temperature on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re heading into sub-zero territory once again Tuesday night, though a southwesterly wind will ensure that we won’t be nearly as cold as the night before.

Sunshine is to take us through February’s first day without interruption, and with that southwesterly wind still in place, temperatures will stage a nice recovery. Highs are to reach 25°, still considerably shy of the February 1 normal of 30°, but a significant step in the right direction.

Temperatures will reach the 20s Wednesday, a pleasant start to February. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and southwesterly winds send temperatures to the middle 20s Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s to see the recovery continue, though there are a few wild cards in play. We’ll start the day with sunshine, though we’ll cloud over late in the morning toward midday as a cold front drops southeastward into the area. The front’s to pass early in the afternoon, with sunshine quickly returning thereafter. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s, though will fall quickly in the evening behind the front.

Thursday's to get off to a sunny start. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will bring more clouds to the area around midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sun is to emerge again late Thursday afternoon once the front passes. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will reach the upper 20s Thursday, though colder air to the northwest will be on the move. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What follows is yet another blast of arctic air, sending temperatures below zero once again Thursday night, and keeping highs in the single digits Friday, despite sunshine’s expected dominance.

Another blast of cold air arrives for a day on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs continue to point toward a major warming trend that follows, with 30s returning for the weekend, and 40s a legitimate possibility on Monday.

Temperatures may climb above freezing Saturday for the first time in over a week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday are to continue the upward climb. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures could reach the 40s by as early as next Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And there’s growing evidence the milder air’s residence here could be a lengthy one. The latest long range outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center keeps above normal temperatures in place through Valentine’s Day.

Milder air could have some staying power well into next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.