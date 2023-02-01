Rockford business owners offer $10,000 reward for providing information on Pinnon’s murder suspect, William Jones

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three local businesses owners are rounding up a reward of $10,000 for anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest of 40-year-old William Jones.

Jones was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January 11th murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s on N. Court Street.

The three owners are:

-Frank Wehrstein of Dickerson Neiman Realtors.

-Kip from Crimson Ridge

-Jim Baker from PMI Aerospace

“This is important to us as local business owners and community members to show our support for other businesses in our community,” says Kip. “What happened at Pinnon’s was a senseless crime that caused the death of an innocent woman. Our hope is that the reward incentive brings forward information that leads to Jones’ arrest.”

To report your information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

