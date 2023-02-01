Recent study reveals top concerns for parents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A survey by the Pew research center revealed that 40% of parents are extremely or very worried their child will struggle with anxiety or depression.

“I’m glad that parents are concerned because that means they’re watching and they’re involved in their child’s life and they care,” says Family Counseling Services clinical director Kelly Finch.

Finch says she’s not surprised as more kids face pressures from social media and believe it’s important for parents to pay attention to their child’s online activity.

“If your child is showing some signs, make sure you know what’s going on on their social media and remember that they’re a lot smarter than us sometimes and they know how to hide things,” said Finch.

If you know a child struggling with mental health, they can contact the Safe2Help Illinois hotline, which is free and available 24/7.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.