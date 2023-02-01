Recent study reveals top concerns for parents

By Amber Cooper
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A survey by the Pew research center revealed that 40% of parents are extremely or very worried their child will struggle with anxiety or depression.

“I’m glad that parents are concerned because that means they’re watching and they’re involved in their child’s life and they care,” says Family Counseling Services clinical director Kelly Finch.

Finch says she’s not surprised as more kids face pressures from social media and believe it’s important for parents to pay attention to their child’s online activity.

“If your child is showing some signs, make sure you know what’s going on on their social media and remember that they’re a lot smarter than us sometimes and they know how to hide things,” said Finch.

If you know a child struggling with mental health, they can contact the Safe2Help Illinois hotline, which is free and available 24/7.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Governor JB Pritzker and former Illinois department of public health director Dr. Ngozi...
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Family says 48-year-old Lisa Judson was killed Christmas Day while shoveling snow in her...
Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records
Fire
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

Latest News

Parents worry about mental health
Recent study reveals top concerns for parents
Abortion clinic on Auburn St.
Second lawsuit filed over zoning for abortion clinic in Rockford
Second lawsuit filed over zoning for abortion clinic
Second lawsuit filed over zoning for abortion clinic
Hyundai and Kia.
Insurance companies drop owners of some Kia, Hyundai vehicles