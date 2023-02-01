NAACP Rockford Branch opens voting again after tabulation problems

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NAACP Rockford Branch is back to the ballots after they came face-to-face with a technical issue in November last year that put voting on hold.

Last year, new voting equipment led to some votes not being counted, but months later the group says it is ready to vote again. Email ballots were sent out to members of the branch on Tuesday where they could vote for who they want on the board.

Leaders say they will pay close attention to this election because giving people a choice is extremely important.

“The most important thing is that they get counted. I understand last time around there were ballots that didn’t get counted. I think the special attention being paid to how this election is being conducted and I am confident in the results in that,” said Bob Babcock who is a member of NAACP in Rockford.

Voting was held Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.