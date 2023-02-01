Las Vegas man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing on 22nd Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After reports of a stabbing on 22nd Ave on Monday January 30th, 2023, 26-year-old Stillman Cunningham from Las Vegas, NV, has been charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Rockford Police Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue for reports of a woman being stabbed. They had been told the victim was loaded into a vehicle and dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the suspect, Cunningham, fled on foot. Rockford Polic’s K9 Unit tracked Cunningham to the 300 block of Peoples Avenue. As officers approached, Cunnigham got rid of the knife.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged into the County Jail.

This victim is a 25-year-old female who the suspect knew. She’s in critical condition but stable at this time. Charges against Cunnigham are simply accusations. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

