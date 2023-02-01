Insurance companies drop owners of some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

Hyundai and Kia.
Hyundai and Kia.(MGN)
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Owners of some older Hyundai and Kia vehicles may soon find it difficult to find insurance.

Progressive and State Farm have already announced that that they will stop covering some of the manufacturers’ vehicles built between 2011 and 2021 because they are easy to steal and lack anti-theft devices.

One local insurance broker says he is now closely monitoring the situation because along with Progressive and State Farm, a number of companies he represents are following suit and are dropping policyholders who drive Kias and Hyundais.

“We have some companies that are flat-out banning all Kias and Hyundais,” said Dan Block president of Rockford-based Insurance King. “It doesn’t matter what model.”

Block says he also represents companies who are restricting the number of new policies they issue on both Korean brands.

“They’re not going to allow new business,” Block said. “But if you have it existing, they will allow it at this time.”

It isn’t clear what the future holds for insurance agents like Block when it comes to their ability to write policies on the affected brands. He says it is likely going to be difficult for drivers of Kias and Hyundais that must be started with a key. Thieves, he said, can start those cars with an ordinary USB plug once they break open the steering column, a trend that has grown on social media over the last year. There is a hope though, at least for now.

“I have some other companies that have come out and said, if [drivers] install an ant-theft device, if they used a Club or some other kind of deterrent, they’d consider insuring them. But it’s pending underwriting approval,” Block said.

Meanwhile, local dealers say the situation has not yet affected the used car market in the Rockford area. But, like Block, they are monitoring things and hope factory recalls, or other viable solutions, will alleviate further issues.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Thomas Zulke remembered by family
Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash
FILE: Governor JB Pritzker and former Illinois department of public health director Dr. Ngozi...
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

While it was cold today, it pales in comparison to what we saw four years ago today.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 1/31/2023
Photo of a vote here sign
NAACP Rockford Branch opens voting again after tabulation problems
Photo of NAACP logo
NAACP brings back it's ballots for members
The 2023 Rockford housing market is expected to bring success to sellers due to low inventory...
2022 Rockford housing market breaks multiple records