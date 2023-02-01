Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces it will be rewarding scholarships
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $58,000 in college scholarships will be rewarded by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. Any student in the Land of Lincoln wishing to pursue higher education in the 2023-24 academic yeah are able to apply. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state. Full time online learning is also acceptable.
Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will be awarding two scholarships in the amount of $500 each. The money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.
Applications are available here. The deadline is March 15, 2023.
