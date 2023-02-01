Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces it will be rewarding scholarships

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $58,000 in college scholarships will be rewarded by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association. Any student in the Land of Lincoln wishing to pursue higher education in the 2023-24 academic yeah are able to apply. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state. Full time online learning is also acceptable.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana will be awarding two scholarships in the amount of $500 each. The money is to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.

Applications are available here. The deadline is March 15, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Governor JB Pritzker and former Illinois department of public health director Dr. Ngozi...
Pritzker announces end date of IL public health emergency
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Jericho with his brother, Gary
Family of 20-year-old killed in Pecatonica crash calls for justice
Family says 48-year-old Lisa Judson was killed Christmas Day while shoveling snow in her...
Man charged in fatal Rockford hit-and-run was unlicensed, according to records
Fire
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

Latest News

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
Parents worry about mental health
Recent study reveals top concerns for parents
According to Rockford police, the van was stolen from Collins & Stone Funeral home on 5th Street.
Collins and Stone Funeral home release statement regarding theft of a vehicle and abuse of a corpse
Parents worry about mental health
Recent study reveals top concerns for parents