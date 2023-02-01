Collins and Stone Funeral home release statement regarding theft of a vehicle and abuse of a corpse

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On January 21, 2023, a 23-year-old man stole a vehicle from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, with a corpse still in it. Since then, the van and corpse have both been recovered.

On February 1st, Collins and Stone released a statement regarding the incident.

“We strive to lessen the burden of bereaved families as they face a very difficult time and we work diligently to comply with standards of regulations that apply to the funeral home profession. Our goal is to always provide quality services that our community has come to expect from us,” said Funeral Home Director, Brandy Collins. “We will continue to partner with law enforcement and look forward to justice being served. Our sympathy and sincere prayers are with the family and friends affected by this crime.”

Collins has been in full cooperation with Rockford Police Department since the incident.

