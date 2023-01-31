Wind Chill Advisory issued for much of the Stateline overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - January’s been an extremely warm month, there’s no denying that at all. With that said, its closing two days are, without a doubt, to be the coldest of the month!

When the book is closed on Monday, 16° will go down as the high temperature for the day, having occurred shortly after midnight. The reality, however, is that we spent most of the day with temperatures in the single digits, and wind chills have been below zero for hours.

With clear skies in place, temperatures have already begun a rapid descent, and will fall below 0° by no later than 9:00 or 10:00pm. When all is said and done, temperatures are expected to reach -10° or colder across most, if not all of the area.

While wind may not play a huge role in the forecast overnight and early Tuesday morning, there will be just enough to cause wind chills to drop as low as -25° in some spots, prompting the National Weather Service to hoist a Wind Chill Advisory for Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Stephenson Counties in Illinois, as well as Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin. Those are the areas most likely to see the coldest wind chills, a thought supported by our Timecast model.

Temperatures will fall well below zero Monday evening.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected overnight.

Temperatures are likely to fall to -10° or colder in many areas.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the area through early to mid-morning Tuesday.

Whether you reside within the advisory or not, the chill’s still to be taken seriously, as frostbite is a candidate to occur in as few as 30 minutes, if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Sunshine is due back Tuesday, but don’t count on it doing much to improve our temperatures. In fact, our temperatures are to struggle to reach double digits for highs, despite the wall-to-wall sunshine that’s expected.

Sunshine will be in full effect on Tuesday.

Despite sunshine Tuesday, temperatures will remain frigid for the entire day.

Temperatures, at best, will reach the lower teens Tuesday.

A clear sky Tuesday night allows temperatures to fall below 0° once again during the evening, though a wind shift to the southwest will allow temperatures to begin to rise during the overnight hours.

Southwesterly winds remain intact on Wednesday, and sunshine’s to go nowhere, promising a milder open to the month of February. While not likely reaching the normal of 30°, it’s likely temperatures reach the middle to potentially upper 20s.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow us to thaw out a bit Wednesday.

We’ll come even closer to 30° on Thursday before a cold front barges through the area, threatening another round of sub-zero readings Thursday night, as well as a frigid Friday.

More substantial improvements are on the docket beginning this weekend, as temperatures are ticketed for the 30s beginning Saturday and lasting through at least next Thursday.

